 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson announces he’s not running for re-election next fall

Colette Derworiz
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Feb. 6, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The mayor of Edmonton says he won’t seek re-election next fall.

Don Iveson, who first became mayor in 2013, says that he had only ever hoped to serve two terms as leader of the Alberta capital.

“It was a family decision,” Iveson, 41, said during an online news conference Monday. “There are impacts. There are consequences to this life.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Edmonton particularly hard in recent weeks, has given him more time with his wife and two children in the last eight months than in the past eight years.

“Even though in the midst of the pandemic I was giving serious thought to running again because of all the pressure and disruption our community is facing it will fall to others to carry that work forward.”

Iveson said not running again will allow him to keep his attention on city issues in the coming year.

“I am not going to relent at all in my focus on the pandemic, the public health issues and the economic issues we’re facing for the balance of this term.”

He said he will also work to deliver a city budget with a goal of no tax increase, support and attract new jobs to the city, tackle systemic racism in local institutions and deliver more low-cost housing to try to end chronic homelessness.

“There is much to do, and not everything will be resolved by the election.”

Iveson said Edmonton’s next leader will need to be thoughtful, compassionate and constructive – and he wanted to give those types of people enough time to consider a run.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think some new perspective from the next mayor and a very deliberate conversation for the public about the direction they want council and the mayor to go will be refreshing for the city.”

At least three city councillors have said publicly that they are thinking about the mayor’s race. A fourth person, self-described tech-sector leader Cheryll Watson, has already declared her intention to vie for the top job in 2021.

Iveson has been a member of Edmonton city council since 2007 and has been the chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Big City Mayors’ Caucus since 2016.

“We’ve been so lucky at FCM to work with (Don Iveson) a relentless advocate for stronger, healthier + more equitable communities,” the organization said in a tweet Monday.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who hasn’t said yet whether he will run in the municipal elections across Alberta next fall, said on Twitter that he and Iveson have been friends for more than 20 years.

“Despite the (Calgary-Edmonton) rivalry, he’s been an ally and friend for Calgary,” wrote Nenshi. “He’s also been the leader of the FCM Big City Mayors’ Caucus to the federal government for several years. That’s led us to some truly great things for Canadian cities.

Story continues below advertisement

“These will be big shoes to fill – Literally. he’s six-foot four! – for whomever is up next.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies