Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is sworn in, in Edmonton on Oct. 26, 2021.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Edmonton’s mayor says he expects Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will respect local autonomy when it comes to imposing COVID-19 health restrictions.

Amarjeet Sohi says he knows Kenney appreciates the powers and unique responsibilities municipal leaders have and must exercise to keep residents safe.

Sohi’s comments are in response to Kenney announcing this week that the province will soon be dropping its vaccine passport and setting a timeline to end other public health restrictions by the end of this month.

The mayor says he worries the province is moving too quickly, given Alberta is still in the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

He says if necessary the city will look to impose its own health restrictions, which is something Kenney calls concerning.

Kenney says his government is considering making changes to legislation governing municipal powers when the house resumes sitting in less than three weeks.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.