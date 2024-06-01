Edmonton police investigate crash that killed man riding scooter

Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Aug 1, 2023.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The operator of a motorized scooter has died after a crash at an Edmonton intersection.

City police issued a news release saying the 40-year-old man who was riding the scooter was travelling east on 85 Avenue against a stop sign at around 2:35 a.m. Saturday.

At the same time, they say a 27-year-old man driving an SUV was heading north on 106 Street and collided with the scooter.

Police say the driver immediately called 911 to report the collision and provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived.

The 40-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they’re still investigating but note neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the collision.