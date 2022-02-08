Police in Edmonton say they are looking for information about a violent assault believed to be motivated by hate.

They say a Black man was walking in a neighbourhood northeast of downtown on the afternoon of Jan. 26 when someone reportedly yelled a racial slur at him from across the street.

It was reported that the suspect ran across the street, punched the man until he fell to the ground, and then started kicking him.

Police say the complainant briefly lost consciousness before waking up and walking to the nearby Royal Alexandra Hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working with the man to try to identify a suspect.

They say they would like speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have dashcam footage from that day.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.