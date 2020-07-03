Edmonton police searching for driver after three people killed in single-vehicle crash

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal collision that left three people dead.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash about 2:20 a.m. near Calgary Trail and 55 Avenue.

They found a 20-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and an unidentified man dead inside an Audi sedan, which had struck the wall of a nearby business.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Police say the male driver, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival and has not yet been found.

Investigators were on the scene and closed down the busy road, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the collision or the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call police.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.