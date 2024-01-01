Open this photo in gallery: Two people in Edmonton were seriously hurt on New Year's Eve in separate stabbings.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

Two people in Edmonton were seriously hurt on New Year’s Eve in separate stabbings that investigators say were random.

Police say a 63-year-old man who was walking north of the downtown core at around 9:15 p.m. was approached by an unknown man and stabbed.

Paramedics treated and transported him to hospital in critical condition.

Twenty minutes later and not far away, a 45-year-old man was standing at the Kingsway Transit Centre with his adult son when he was approached by a man and also stabbed.

Police say the suspect fled the transit center on foot toward the downtown, while the victim was taken to hospital by EMS in critical condition.

Investigators believe the same suspect – believed to be between 20 and 30 years old – is responsible for both violent attacks and they have released surveillance video images in the hope that the public can help identify him.

In an earlier, unrelated incident on New Year’s Eve north of the city’s downtown, police say two men, aged 57 and 45, suffered serious stabbing injuries in an afternoon knife fight.

A 33-year-old woman at the scene was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending against both men.

Police say the 57-year-old man was recently charged with aggravated assault in relation to another stabbing last month and was released with bail conditions on Dec. 26.