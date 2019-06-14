 Skip to main content

Edmonton school bus driver facing multiple charges after alleged erratic driving

Edmonton school bus driver facing multiple charges after alleged erratic driving

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Three impaired driving-related charges have been laid against an Edmonton school bus driver after she allegedly drove erratically while transporting several students.

The 39-year-old woman has also been charged with child endangerment and causing a child to be in need of intervention after her arrest earlier this week.

Police have said there were about 20 elementary students on board when officers stopped the bus around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in a southwest neighbourhood.

They say her bus was observed weaving in and out of its lane, going over a curb, knocking over a street sign and stopping in the middle of the road.

None of the students were hurt.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court July 24.

