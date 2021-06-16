Edmonton’s Muslim community saddened to see swastika painted on mosque building

Open this photo in gallery A swastika is shown on the Baitul Hadi Mosque in Edmonton in this handout photo posted on Twitter. Edmonton police say are investigating a string of hateful vandalism after a mosque reported a swastika painted on the building. Investigators said they believe the vandalism at Baitul Hadi Mosque happened around the same time in April when a vehicle and a fence were vandalized in the downtown neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Canada HO/The Canadian Press

Edmonton police say are investigating a string of hateful vandalism after a mosque reported a swastika painted on the building.

Investigators say in a statement that they received the report of the hate symbol yesterday, but their early investigation suggests it may have happened in April – at the same time a vehicle and fence were also vandalized in the neighbourhood near the city’s downtown.

Police say they believe the same person is behind all three instances.

Story continues below advertisement

Imam Nasir Butt of the Baitul Hadi Mosque says the community is still grieving the attack on an innocent Muslim family in London and was saddened to see the symbol of hatred.

He adds that he’s deeply disturbed by the rising acts of violence against the Muslim community and that Canadians need work together to combat anti-Muslim sentiment.

The mosque also notes in a statement that the vandalism follows a report of threats made against an Ontario mosque on the same day the swastika was reported.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.