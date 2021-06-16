Edmonton’s Muslim community saddened to see swastika painted on mosque building

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Edmonton’s Muslim community saddened to see swastika painted on mosque building

The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A swastika is shown on the Baitul Hadi Mosque in Edmonton in this handout photo posted on Twitter. Edmonton police say are investigating a string of hateful vandalism after a mosque reported a swastika painted on the building. Investigators said they believe the vandalism at Baitul Hadi Mosque happened around the same time in April when a vehicle and a fence were vandalized in the downtown neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Canada

HO/The Canadian Press

Edmonton police say are investigating a string of hateful vandalism after a mosque reported a swastika painted on the building.

Investigators say in a statement that they received the report of the hate symbol yesterday, but their early investigation suggests it may have happened in April – at the same time a vehicle and fence were also vandalized in the neighbourhood near the city’s downtown.

Police say they believe the same person is behind all three instances.

Story continues below advertisement

Imam Nasir Butt of the Baitul Hadi Mosque says the community is still grieving the attack on an innocent Muslim family in London and was saddened to see the symbol of hatred.

He adds that he’s deeply disturbed by the rising acts of violence against the Muslim community and that Canadians need work together to combat anti-Muslim sentiment.

The mosque also notes in a statement that the vandalism follows a report of threats made against an Ontario mosque on the same day the swastika was reported.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies