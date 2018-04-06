Eight siblings of baby who died on Alberta First Nation to be released from hospital

Open this photo in gallery RCMP attend the scene after an infant was found dead and 14 others were sent to Alberta Children's Hospital from a home on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, west of Calgary, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Mike Ridewood/The Canadian Press

Eight siblings of a baby girl who died at a First Nations community west of Calgary were expected to be discharged from hospital Friday to be released into the care of extended family members on reserve, the local children’s welfare authority said.

“We’re just trying to react and ensure the children are properly cared for … and trying to keep the family unit as close together as we can,” said Trez McCaskill, director of Stoney Nakoda Child and Family Services, who added the agency is working with the parents to reunite the family.

Two other young girls from the large family are in stable condition but will remain in hospital for the time being, Mr. McCaskill said. Health officials are still examining the cause of the children’s medical distress, he said.

On Wednesday at midday, RCMP and Calgary emergency services responded to a report of a child in medical distress. There was a family of 15 at the home in Morley, Alta., and emergency workers pronounced a four-month-old baby girl dead on the scene. Thirteen of her sisters and brothers, including two adult siblings, were transported to hospital with what health officials said were flu-like symptoms. The two parents in the household travelled to hospital on their own.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit, along with the Cochrane RCMP, continue to investigate the death of the baby. An autopsy on the infant is slated for Friday.

Emergency-service workers said the family was hit with something “of a medical nature,” and that there were no concerns about trauma or violence. Emergency officials also said the incident did not appear to be related to carbon-monoxide poisoning.

The children were all siblings and were all together at the home because it’s a spring-break week for schools in the community.

Late Thursday, Chief Ernest Wesley – of the Wesley band that is part of the Stoney Nakoda – issued a news released asking the media and public “to respect the privacy of the impacted family, the band members and leadership.

“At this time we are co-operating fully with all the provincial and federal agencies involved in investigating this tragic event.”

As RCMP investigate the circumstances of the four-month-old’s death, everyone in the close-knit community has been affected, said Rob Lahache, an official with the Wesley band. A contingent of First Nation elders is reaching out to people who need emotional support, he said.

“We try to take care of everything internally,” said Mr. Lahache, chief executive of the Wesley band, one of three that make up the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

“We always support each other through thick and thin, no matter what goes on. It could be a flood, it could be a disaster – or a death.”

He added that, as is the case in many other Canadian communities, the First Nation has endured a particularly tough winter when it comes to illnesses – with respiratory infections and influenza keeping people at home in bed for weeks at a time.