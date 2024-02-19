Open this photo in gallery: Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson directs her teammates as they play Team Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Feb. 17.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Kerri Einarson continued her drive toward a fifth straight Canadian women’s curling title Monday with a 9-8 win over British Columbia’s Corryn Brown at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Brown’s team forced an extra end with two in the ninth and a steal of two in the 10th to tie it at 8-8, but Einarson made the most of having the hammer in the 11th and scored one on a hit and stick.

Einarson’s rink from Gimli, Man., improved to 3-1, tied for second in Pool A with rookie Saskatchewan skip Skylar Ackerman.

Einarson is playing without long-time lead Briane Harris, who was deemed ineligible to play hours before the tournament kicked off for undisclosed reasons. Alternate Krysten Karwacki has taken Harris’s spot in Calgary.

The 22-year-old Ackerman suffered her first defeat of the tournament, losing 7-3 to Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges.

Alberta’s Selena Sturmay led the pool at 3-0. She was idle in Monday’s morning draw but was set to take on Ackerman in the evening.

St-Georges improved to 2-1.

In other early results Monday, Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville (2-2) downed Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo (0-4) by a score of 9-5, and Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes (1-2) picked up an 8-3 win over Newfoundland and Labrador’s Stacie Curtis (0-3).

Two more draws were scheduled for Monday.