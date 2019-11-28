Elections Alberta now says it will disclose names of fine recipients after initially withholding that information

Elections Alberta says it will publicly identify anyone it fines for breaking election laws, after briefly reverting to an old policy that saw that information redacted.

The Globe and Mail reported that the election agency, which took over enforcement duties after the province eliminated the independent office of the election commissioner, had stopped attaching names when it published details of fines. The agency said it was a longstanding policy in place before last year, based on legal advice, and that it would review its disclosure practices.

Legislation passed last week eliminated the independent commissioner position, instead folding that job into Elections Alberta, and removed former commissioner Lorne Gibson. Mr. Gibson had been investigating the United Conservative Party’s 2017 leadership race, prompting accusations that the government was attempting to interfere in the probe.

Elections Alberta issued a statement that said it would attach names to all notices of fines and also add that information to previous records for 2018 and 2019. Those include cases that were started by the chief electoral officer before the election commissioner position was created last year.

“In our review of this matter, we have determined that for all investigations, disclosure will include all components found in the former election commissioner’s disclosure, including the names of individuals," the release said.

The change came to light after Elections Alberta posted details of a fine against Alan Hallman, who was campaign manager for now-Premier Jason Kenney in a 2017 Calgary by-election.

The notice said a campaign manager was fined for allegedly obstructing an investigation, though the document did not name Mr. Hallman, Mr. Kenney or the UCP.

The New Democrats called on the chief electoral officer, Glen Resler, to ensure that the identities of anyone found to have violated Alberta’s election laws would be disclosed.

Mr. Gibson maintained a running list of fines and letters of reprimand issued by his office. Many of those were connected to the investigation into failed UCP leadership candidate Jeff Callaway, who was accused of breaking campaign finance rules to fund a stalking-horse campaign that was designed to benefit Mr. Kenney. Both deny any wrongdoing.

The list was a key source of information about the investigation.

The press secretary for UCP house leader Jason Nixon said the legislation that overhauled the election commissioner position did not include any changes related to disclosure, which falls under the discretion of the chief electoral officer.

