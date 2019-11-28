 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Elections Alberta now says it will disclose names of fine recipients after initially withholding that information

James Keller
CALGARY
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Elections Alberta says it will publicly identify anyone it fines for breaking election laws, after briefly reverting to an old policy that saw that information redacted.

The Globe and Mail reported that the election agency, which took over enforcement duties after the province eliminated the independent office of the election commissioner, had stopped attaching names when it published details of fines. The agency said it was a longstanding policy in place before last year, based on legal advice, and that it would review its disclosure practices.

Legislation passed last week eliminated the independent commissioner position, instead folding that job into Elections Alberta, and removed former commissioner Lorne Gibson. Mr. Gibson had been investigating the United Conservative Party’s 2017 leadership race, prompting accusations that the government was attempting to interfere in the probe.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Alberta issued a statement that said it would attach names to all notices of fines and also add that information to previous records for 2018 and 2019. Those include cases that were started by the chief electoral officer before the election commissioner position was created last year.

“In our review of this matter, we have determined that for all investigations, disclosure will include all components found in the former election commissioner’s disclosure, including the names of individuals," the release said.

The change came to light after Elections Alberta posted details of a fine against Alan Hallman, who was campaign manager for now-Premier Jason Kenney in a 2017 Calgary by-election.

The notice said a campaign manager was fined for allegedly obstructing an investigation, though the document did not name Mr. Hallman, Mr. Kenney or the UCP.

The New Democrats called on the chief electoral officer, Glen Resler, to ensure that the identities of anyone found to have violated Alberta’s election laws would be disclosed.

Mr. Gibson maintained a running list of fines and letters of reprimand issued by his office. Many of those were connected to the investigation into failed UCP leadership candidate Jeff Callaway, who was accused of breaking campaign finance rules to fund a stalking-horse campaign that was designed to benefit Mr. Kenney. Both deny any wrongdoing.

The list was a key source of information about the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The press secretary for UCP house leader Jason Nixon said the legislation that overhauled the election commissioner position did not include any changes related to disclosure, which falls under the discretion of the chief electoral officer.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies