Open this photo in gallery: John De Ruiter and his wife, Leigh Ann, in 2014.Facebook

Controversial self-appointed spiritual leader John de Ruiter and his wife, Leigh Ann, have put their million-dollar Edmonton home up for sale, amid mounting sexual assault allegations against the couple, and the ongoing migration of Mr. de Ruiter’s dedicated followers to an isolated rural area in northern Alberta.

The house was listed last week for $1,175,000.

“The owner lovingly rebuilt this picturesque European designed bungalow from the ground up, investing over $700,000 in upgrades,” reads the listing. It describes the house as a “charming & elegant, hidden gem” that is “placed in an idyllic sanctuary-like setting” in Glenora, a tony neighbourhood along Edmonton’s river valley.

The property, which was purchased for $649,900 in 2006, is registered to Leigh Ann de Ruiter. Both Mr. and Ms. de Ruiter’s bail conditions require them to live at the Glenora property unless a new residence is approved by their bail supervisor. The couple’s next court date is slated for July 12.

Mr. de Ruiter, 63, is currently facing seven charges of sexual assault dating back to 2012 for alleged assaults on adult women who were among his followers. Ms. de Ruiter, who is also known as Leigh Ann Angermann, is facing five charges of sexual assault in relation to the same allegations.

A former orthopedic shoemaker, Mr. de Ruiter is the core of what is sometimes known as the College of Integrated Philosophy, or the Oasis group. Billed as “the living embodiment of truth,” Mr. de Ruiter is considered by his followers to be a guru, a teacher, even a god. A spokesperson said last year that Mr. de Ruiter has several hundred followers in Alberta, and 3,000 to 4,000 more around the world. The community around Mr. de Ruiter dates back to the early 1990′s.

The group has been described as a cult. A frequently asked questions page on Mr. de Ruiter’s website denies it is.

Previously, Mr. de Ruiter’s community gathered at the Oasis Centre, a luxe venue built especially for him in west Edmonton. That property was sold to the Aga Khan Foundation for $6.7-million in late 2021.

A Globe and Mail investigation earlier this year documented the quiet relocation of Mr. de Ruiter’s followers and inner circle to the hamlet of Fort Assiniboine, around 1 ½ hours northwest of Edmonton.

The influx of Mr. de Ruiter’s followers from around the world buying up houses and subdividing properties has been the source of tension with some locals, who question why Mr. de Ruiter and his followers are moving into the remote area, and are concerned about the sexual assault allegations against him.

The sexual assault charges have also caused a deep rift within Mr. de Ruiter’s community of followers, with some people leaving him after years, and even decades, of devotion.

But land title documents show people from Mr. de Ruiter’s community are continuing to sell their properties in Edmonton, and buying up property in and around Fort Assiniboine. Mr. de Ruiter’s defence lawyer, Dino Bottos, would not comment on whether Mr. de Ruiter will now be residing full-time in Fort Assiniboine.

Real estate photographs for Mr. de Ruiter’s Edmonton property note “spectacularly designed landscaping,” “top of the line appliances,” “a dreamy ensuite w/ white carrera marble + clawfoot tub,” a “stunning deck with custom-built cedar & glass privacy screen & pergola,” and an “expansive basement” with two bedrooms, “one w/ a luxury ensuite jacuzzi bath.”

The house is listed by Ayaaz Kassam, a former vegan restaurant owner who has described Mr. de Ruiter on social media as “my teacher,” and has hosted events with him. Land title documents show Mr. Kassam is among those who have purchased property in the Fort Assiniboine area.

The average price of a single detached home in Edmonton is $425,000.

-With research by Rick Cash and Stephanie Chambers