Alberta

Energy regulator reports spill of about 400,000 litres of produced water from Alberta pipeline

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
The Alberta Energy Regulator is reporting a spill of about 400,000 litres of salty produced water from a pipeline owned by Calgary-based oil and gas producer ARC Resources Ltd.

It says the spill reported Christmas Day took place near Drayton Valley, a community about 130 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

It says the line has been isolated and cleanup is underway by the company and its environmental consultants.

It says no impacts on wildlife had been reported so far.

The estimated spill volume equates to about 400 cubic metres or 2,500 barrels.

“Produced water” is water that is separated at surface from the oil and natural gas from a well. It is often contaminated with salt or other substances.

