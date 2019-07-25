 Skip to main content

Alberta Evacuation order issued due to flooding in northern Alberta hamlet

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Evacuation order issued due to flooding in northern Alberta hamlet

MARTEN BEACH, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

An Alberta hamlet is under an evacuation order due to flooding after heavy rainfall.

An emergency alert has been issued for the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124, which is about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.

It says the Marten River is rising due to heavy rainfall and is causing flooding in the hamlet of Marten Beach.

Story continues below advertisement

The alert says Highway 88 is washed out north of the hamlet and closed.

All residents are being asked to evacuate and report to a reception centre set up at the municipal district office.

They are asked to call 911 if they are unable to leave the community.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter