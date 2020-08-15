 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

‘Exceptional human being:’ Alberta doctor killed in clinic remembered at vigil

Bill Graveland
Red Deer, Alta.
The Canadian Press

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People hold candles and phones as they attend a vigil for Dr. Walter Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, who was killed at a walk-in clinic earlier this week, in Red Deer, Alta., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alejandra Rojas knew she’d found the perfect physician when she first met Dr. Walter Reynolds.

It was 14 years ago, when she didn’t yet know English. She walked into the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic in Red Deer, Alta., and handed Reynolds a piece of paper that read: “Could you please be my family doctor?”

“He respond, ‘Si,’” Rojas said. “Great, I thought. He speaks Spanish.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reynolds soon explained that “yes” was only one of three words he knew in Spanish. The other words were “beer” and “bathroom.”

“He made me laugh and that moment I told my son, ‘We have a great family doctor.’”

Rojas told the story at a vigil for Reynolds in Red Deer Friday night, five days after he was violently slain at his medical clinic.

Close to 2,000 people, including doctors wearing white lab coats and others dressed in white shirts, gathered outside Red Deer City Hall to honour the 45-year-old physician. Some sat in lawn chairs. Most were wearing masks.

Over the years, Rojas said Reynolds became a friend. He helped her when her mother died. And when she learned she may have to leave Canada, he wrote a letter of support for her and sent it to immigration officials.

“He was humble, caring and always understanding,” Rojas told the crowd.

Others talked about his dedication to his wife and two young daughters, how he loved to run marathons and compete in mud races.

Story continues below advertisement

Jonine Mostert said her brother-in-law had known he wanted to be a doctor since he was very young.

“He always knew he wanted to be of service,” she said. “Walter Reynolds was an exceptional human being.”

She said family members planned to watch an online feed of the service from his home country of South Africa, which he left in 2003. He and his wife, Anelia, first lived in Manitoba then moved to Red Deer in 2006.

Reynolds helped found the Village Mall clinic. He was working there Monday morning when RCMP say he became the victim of a violent, targeted attack.

One witness who had been in the waiting room told media that she heard cries for help and a man in the clinic had a hammer and a machete.

Police arrived within minutes. Reynolds was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

Deng Mabiour, 54, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and assault of a police officer.

Police have said Reynolds and Mabiour knew each other through the clinic but wouldn’t say if Mabiour was a patient, citing confidentiality.

Mabiour appeared in court via video Wednesday, saying he “doesn’t remember” and is sick and needs a doctor. His case was put over to September.

“What happened on Monday was something that was unthinkable and unimaginable,” Dan Cochrane, a pastor at Crossroad Church, told the vigil.

He urged people to remember Reynolds’ legacy as a man committed to his family and his patients and who made Red Deer a better city for being in it.

“We will not let the evil actions of one individual define our city,” Cochrane said before asking everyone for a moment of silence.

Story continues below advertisement

People in the crowd then held up candles and glowing cellphones as a song was played by one of Reynolds’ favourite musicians, Bryan Adams.

When it was announced that Reynolds’ children, Juliette and Claire, couldn’t see the lights, those gathered repeated the tribute as the girls then stood on some stairs, hugging their mother.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies