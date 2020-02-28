A guide to the Alberta budget: The rocky path toward a balance

Open this photo in gallery The Alberta government’s plan to balance the budget by 2022-23 depends on the oil and gas royalties recovering to nearly pre-recession levels. Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

As Alberta’s United Conservative Party government prepared its first full budget since last year’s election, there were signs that a worsening economic situation would pose significant challenges to maintain spending commitments and still balance the budget by 2022-23.

But Finance Minister Travis Toews tabled a budget this week that paints an optimistic picture while depending heavily on a significant rebound in the oilpatch.

Here’s what the budget says about where the province is heading, and how the government intends to get there.

Oil recovery

The Alberta government’s plan to balance the budget by 2022-23 depends on the oil and gas royalties recovering to nearly pre-recession levels.

In 2013-14, before prices began to tumble, the province brought in $9.6-billion in royalties from bitumen, conventional crude and natural gas, as well as other income from Crown sales and leases. Two years later, as a price crash sent the province into a recession from which it is still recovering, that figure had plunged to $2.8-billion.

The government expects royalties to climb to $8.6-billion by 2022-23, a 30-per-cent increase from today’s revenues. Some of that will come from resource projects reaching their “postpayout" phase – meaning they have generated more revenue than they cost to build – and subsequently paying higher royalty rates. But much of that depends on oil prices climbing over the next several years to US$63 in 2023, from a projected US$58 a barrel this year – and for multiple pipelines to come online. The price for West Texas Intermediate has been sinking for months, ending the week at less than US$45.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe said he was surprised to see the government’s oil projections, especially since the province didn’t adjust them from the previous budget in October.

“Forecasters are lowering their expectations for these prices, without question, and the government just remained where they were,” Dr. Tombe said.

“We’re still heavily exposed to oil prices and resource revenue volatility, and this budget just pretends that the volatility doesn’t exist and doesn’t plan in a prudent way.”

Dr. Tombe noted that for every US$1 a barrel the government is off, its revenues swing by $355-million.

Economic growth

Along with oil prices, the government is betting that the economy will see strong growth over the next few years, putting forward projections that are considerably optimistic compared with private-sector forecasts.

The province is acknowledging that 2019 was a weaker-than-expected year, with year-over-year GDP growth at just 0.3 per cent. But it is projecting growth of 2.5 and 2.8 per cent this year and next, notably higher than outside forecasts.

When it comes to employment, the government is even more bullish. The budget predicts the unemployment rate, now sitting at 7.3 per cent in January, will improve considerably and shrink to 5.1 per cent by 2023. That is outside any private-sector projections the government cited.

Dr. Tombe says that hitting 5.1 per cent would be a significant change, requiring the province to effectively reverse the effects of the recession that began in 2014.

Revenue

The UCP won last year’s election on a plan to cut corporate taxes, bringing them down to 8 per cent – which will be by far the lowest in the country – from the previous rate of 12. The government is betting that the tax cut will stoke economic growth and, in turn, generate additional revenue that will offset the foregone taxes.

At the same time, the government is raising taxes and fees in other areas.

The most significant increase is a hike to the education property tax, which is the provincial government’s share of municipal property taxes. (Revenue from the tax goes into general revenue and isn’t specifically linked to the education budget.) The tax will see a 3.1-per-cent increase in 2020-21, bringing it to $2.56-billion, up from $2.46-billion in the current fiscal year.

There is also a new tax on vaping products, a tourism levy on short-term rentals such as Airbnb and recreational trail fees.

In addition to the increase in natural-resource revenues mentioned above, the government expects personal and corporate income tax to increase in coming years as the economy improves. While the corporate tax cut left a hole in those revenues in the current year, the government projects it will make up for those losses by 2021-22.

Spending

The government’s first, mid-year budget last fall took a firm line on spending, instituting what the Finance Minster described as “surgical cuts” while keeping health and education budgets flat for several years.

The result has been layoffs across the public sector and prompted protests from the Opposition NDP and other critics, who, like economists, have said that a spending freeze that doesn’t account for population growth and inflation amounts to a cut.

The 2020-21 budget continues on that path, in some cases putting forward spending levels that are nearly unchanged from last October’s budget. Health and education budgets continue on their same trajectory, although the government has also started a fight with doctors to bring their fees down.

The budget includes $200-million to fund innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and tax, and introduces a film and television tax credit.

There are more of those “surgical” cuts sprinkled through the budget. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has criticized a $53-million cut to the maintenance budget for low-income and seniors housing,.

“Of all the things you could imagine to cut, this one is a shocker,” Mr. Nenshi said.

“We’re talking about the most vulnerable people in the province, often living in very substandard conditions. ... Without question, this means we’re going to close affordable-housing units.”

The capital plan maintains commitments to major projects including the Calgary Cancer Centre, renovating the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary and funding for light-rail transit projects in Edmonton and Calgary.

