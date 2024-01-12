Extreme cold and biting wind has gripped Western Canada, breaking multiple decades-long daily temperature records in Alberta and British Columbia.

Environment Canada says Edmonton’s temperature is -36.6 C and forecast to hit -40 C tonight on one of the coldest days in half a century, after plummeting to -34.6 C on the coldest Jan. 11 since 1997.

New daily lows were also set Thursday in the coastal B.C. community of Bella Bella, B.C., at -12.7, the Malahat area on Vancouver Island at -9.1, as well as in the Alberta communities of Breton, Hendrickson Creek and Red Earth Creek.

The weather agency says Breton, 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, saw temperatures drop to -37.6 C, breaking the record of -37.3 set in 1968.

The blast of winter weather has also struck Metro Vancouver, with temperatures falling to -13 C with a windchill factor of -23 and three centimetres of abrupt snowfall Thursday wreaking havoc on local roads and highways.

Among the most serious incidents was a crash involving two dozen vehicles that shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 91 in Richmond, south of Vancouver, which stalled traffic for hours during Thursday’s evening commute.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has warned motorists through its DriveBC service, saying roads across the province are showing icy or snowy conditions, and drivers are asked to “drive with caution no matter where your travels take you today.”

Images across social media show traffic chaos throughout the Lower Mainland last night, with buses hampered and roads covered with snow or the sheen of black ice.

TransLink says on social media platform X that SkyTrain service on two lines have been delayed due to inclement weather, and riders should be aware of forecasts and dress appropriately in case of further disruptions.

Environment Canada cold and Arctic outflow warnings are splashed in red across the agency’s map of Canada, from Haida Gwaii, B.C., to western Manitoba.

It says the cold snap won’t shake loose until at least Saturday, and forecasters warn the gusting winds can make temperatures feel like -40 C or even -55 in some parts.

That means frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Those who do venture outside are being told to watch for symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, or fingers and toes changing colour.

While extreme cold puts everyone at risk, Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.