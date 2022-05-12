Family and friends are rallying around the children of a Calgary woman who died after a road-rage shooting led to a crash.

Angela McKenzie, 40, was killed late Tuesday when two vehicles that were pursuing each other collided with her van and another car at an intersection in the city’s southeast.

McKenzie was identified by her church pastor as a mother of five children between the ages of nine and 17.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” said Capt. Ian Scott of the Salvation Army Berkshire Citadel Community Church in northwest Calgary.

“That’s the second loss for them in just a matter of months.”

Bystander dies after road-rage shooting led to crash, Calgary police say

Scott said the children lost their father to an illness in February, so it’s not yet clear who will care for them.

A GoFundMe account, he said, has been set up by the previous pastor of the church to help the children and their grandmother, Sylvia McKenzie, who is currently caring for them.

“Our hearts were broken over the devastating tragedy that killed a dear friend to so many,” it says.

“Angela cared so much for everyone, always thinking of others needs before her own. She loved unconditionally and her children were her number one priority.”

Scott, who has been the pastor at the church for a year, said Angela McKenzie was a longtime member of the church.

“She is one of those members of your congregation who is involved in everything: children’s activities, planning activities, events,” he said.

“That’s been her history for the time she’s been here for many, many years.”

Scott said other members are now doing everything they can help her family.

“There’s food support and there’s emotional support and people are dropping in and checking on the kids, checking on (her) mom, checking on the other adults as community does,” he said.

Scott said he was devastated to hear about McKenzie’s death, which happened when she was on her way home after dropping off some items.

“It’s a wrong time, wrong place and wrong circumstance,” he said.

“It is really just a devastating loss to the community and to her family and friends.”

