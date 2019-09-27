 Skip to main content

Alberta Fatal July plane crash near Jasper, Alta., happened after Cessna stalled: Transportation Safety Board

Jasper, Alberta
The Canadian Press
A Cessna 150J wreckage is shown upon recovery from the Athabasca River in Jasper, Alta., in this July 22, 2019 handout photo. An investigation has determined a fatal plane crash in Jasper National Park was caused when the aircraft stalled and went into a spin shortly after takeoff. One passenger died and the pilot was severely hurt when the single-engine Cessna 150J went into the Athabasca River on July 21 north of the resort town.

HO/The Canadian Press

An investigation has determined a fatal plane crash in Jasper National Park was caused when the aircraft stalled and went into a spin shortly after takeoff.

One passenger died and the pilot was severely hurt when the single-engine Cessna 150J went into the Athabasca River on July 21 north of the resort town.

The Transportation Safety Board says people at the nearby airfield and motorists on Highway 16 saw the plane go down and helped administer first aid until first responders arrived.

The investigation report says a review of the aircraft found it had been working normally before the crash.

The report says the plane stalled after losing airspeed while maintaining an altitude of 150 feet before it went into a spin.

The safety board says the investigation is now closed.

Report an error
Cannabis pro newsletter