Alberta’s law enforcement review agency is investigating the fatal shooting of a man by an Edmonton police officer.
At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were sent to an area northeast of the city’s downtown in response to reports of a man with a knife approaching people.
There was a confrontation when police arrived and an officer fired his gun, striking the man.
Life-saving measures were attempted but the man died on the scene.
No police officers were hurt and a knife was recovered.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.