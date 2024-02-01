Open this photo in gallery: People walk past a Pride flag crosswalk in Calgary in 2019.Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

Federal ministers joined others on Thursday in voicing strong opposition to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s proposed restrictions on transgender rights, arguing that the western province will put youth at risk with one of the most aggressive policies of its kind in Canada.

Health Minister Mark Holland said he is “deeply disturbed” by the provincial plan Ms. Smith announced Wednesday in a nearly eight-minute video posted to social media: a package of proposals that outlined changes in schools, sports teams and health care.

“It’s extremely dangerous to engage in this kind of thing, which, I think, is playing politics when you are talking about children’s lives,” Mr. Holland told reporters on Thursday in Ottawa. He said that one of the key reasons that kids die by suicide is problems around sexual identity.

“The ability to be who you are is so vitally important,” said the federal minister, who said he will soon be in Alberta where he expects to meet with provincial Health Minister Adriana LaGrange. “I want see if we can find a solution through talking to really understand what this is going to mean, and the devastation that it’s going to bring, so that we can find an off-ramp.”

Ms. Smith said, in the video posted to social media, that gender-affirming top and bottom surgeries will not be permitted for anyone under 18 (which experts say is the norm), nor will puberty blockers or hormone therapy for children under 16 unless their treatments have already started. Gender-affirming therapies will only be allowed for youth aged 16 and 17 if they have parent, physician and psychologist approval, she said.

Alberta also intends to ban teachers from using a student’s preferred pronouns or name without parental notification, and to require parental permission for children to be instructed on topics involving gender identity, sexual orientation and human sexuality. Additionally, Ms. Smith said she will work with sports organizations to guarantee that women and girls will not have to compete against transgender athletes.

Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani, also on Thursday, said he has “significant concerns” that Alberta is targeting a small number of children for “political purpose.” He said what Ms. Smith is doing is “not becoming of her office.”

The provincial announcement came under strong and swift rebuke on Wednesday, including by two advocacy groups that said they will pursue legal action if the government moves forward. Egale Canada and Skipping Stone Foundation said, in a joint statement, that the proposed policies violate people’s constitutional rights and that Ms. Smith is pandering to her far-right base.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, too, voiced fierce opposition to the policy.

“This proposed legislation, plus the vitriolic debate that will follow, have placed the trans community in harm’s way once again. It has taken no time for the misinformation campaigns and threats to ramp up on social media. Hate-filled mockery and threats towards the trans community are fully in flight,” she said in a statement.

“We cannot be weak in the face of this, and we cannot turn our backs on the trans community. Together, it is our responsibility to ensure that decades of hard-fought battles for human rights are not wiped out. Because this is just the start.”

Holly Tomm, board director with the Trans Equality Society of Alberta, said in an interview that her organization was not consulted by the United Conservative government. The society, she said, is strongly opposed to the policy that she said fails to consider the rights of children, endangering their health and wellness.

“This has nothing to do with making sure that transgender children are safe,” Ms. Tomm said. “This has everything to do with playing with a political base based on far-right ideals that doesn’t do service to anyone.”

She said implementing these types of restrictions on young people increases the risk of serious harm, including suicide. It will also break trust between students and teachers, who are sometimes a child’s only confidant.

Tonya Callaghan, associate professor of education at the University of Calgary, said the video was “seven minutes and thirty seconds of propaganda and ideology” that will further isolate transgender students, which could increase feelings of anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation. “They’re using trans children as pawns on the chessboard,” said Dr. Callaghan in an interview.

Despite Ms. Smith, in her video, saying she cares deeply and respects transgender Albertans, Dr. Callaghan said the policies themselves say otherwise. She said the policies would make it more difficult for young people to learn about and respect human diversity and that the Premier is forging a dangerous path by insinuating there may be some materials that are not age appropriate.

“What happened to small government and personal liberties?” said Dr. Callaghan of Ms. Smith. “I thought she was a libertarian.”

With files from Ian Bailey and Kristy Kirkup.