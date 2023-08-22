Open this photo in gallery: Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters at a Metro grocery store picket line in Toronto, on July 29.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The federal New Democrats are eyeing Alberta’s urban-rural divide as a way to flip blue seats in the next general election.

Jennifer Howard, chief of staff to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, sees an opening in the Prairie province.

She believes Alberta’s recent provincial election shows voters in the urban Prairies are rejecting politicians who peddle conspiracy theories, talk about the World Economic Forum and bash the media.

Howard says while these are topics conservative politicians want to raise, she believes city dwellers are more focused on health care, the cost of living and climate change.

In May, the Alberta New Democrats gained 14 seats, shutting out the United Conservative Party in Edmonton, and winning more seats in Calgary, the UCP’s traditional urban base.

Howard says it’s not always a straight line from provincial to federal support, but she feels hopeful this will allow the federal party to expand its reach, especially in Edmonton and Saskatoon in neighbouring Saskatchewan.