The field of candidates looking to replace Rachel Notley as leader of the Alberta NDP has been finalized.

The deadline to register as a candidate has passed, and six people have met the nomination requirements.

Legislature members Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, Kathleen Ganley, Sarah Hoffman and Rakhi Pancholi are in the running.

Also in the race are Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, and former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.

The NDP says there will be three leadership debates, the first of which is scheduled for April 25 in Lethbridge.

Party members are set to pick Notley’s successor in June.