An air quality alert has been issued for an area east of Edmonton due to a fire at an oil lease site.

The provincial government alert says crude oil is burning at a site 23 kilometres from Mannville.

It also says toxic smoke is being produced.

The affected area of Minburn County includes Wainwright, a town of 6,000.

The area has not been evacuated but the notice says people should be prepared to leave their homes if necessary.

People are being advised to stay inside with their doors and windows closed.