Firefighters rescue six people after vehicles become partially submerged in flooded Edmonton overpass

Firefighters had to use inflatable boats to rescue six people after their vehicles became trapped in a flooded Edmonton underpass during a heavy rain storm.

The rescue occurred Wednesday evening on the busy Yellowhead Trail at the intersection with St. Albert Trail on the city’s north side.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says three vehicles became partially submerged but no one was injured.

Officials say the flooding caused a sinkhole in the Yellowhead’s westbound lanes, prompting a closure that could last for days.

The closure caused major traffic delays in the area during the Thursday morning commute.

The storm also triggered flooding in a number of other areas around the city.

