Five people test positive for COVID-19 at Calgary homeless shelter

A Calgary homeless shelter is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Calgary Drop-In Centre says that as of Wednesday, five people staying in its main shelter downtown had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It says more than 140 clients and 100 staff have been tested on-site since the shelter reported its first case a week ago.

People are waiting for test results in a hotel that’s being used as an assisted isolation site, as well as at the Drop-In Centre’s satellite shelter.

The Alberta government announced $48-million in new funding last month to support shelters and community organizations that help people without homes.

The province has not specified how the money is being divvied up or how many spaces it could create.

Community and Social Services Minister Rajan Sawhney has said overflow shelter sites at convention centres in Calgary and Edmonton won’t be reactivated as demand increases in the winter.

The province wound down the temporary shelters at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre and Edmonton Expo Centre this summer, and Sawhney said alternative overflow options were being explored.

Dr Theresa Tam said Tuesday an eventual vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 will go through rigorous testing in Canada before it's approved. The Canadian Press

