 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Alberta

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Five students at University of Alberta residence test positive for COVID-19

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A confirmed outbreak of COVID-19 at a student residence on the main campus of the University of Alberta means there will be no varsity athletics activities on the campus for the next 14 days.

A statement from the university in Edmonton says five members of the men’s residence of St. Joseph’s College have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They are isolating, along with the 14 other men living at the residence, and the university says areas the five have had access to are being sanitized and deep cleaned.

Story continues below advertisement

The website for the residence says, along with spiritual direction and daily mass, the residence is also a leader of the university’s intramural sports program.

The university says it doesn’t know which sports may have been specifically affected, but is shutting down in-person varsity athletics for the next two weeks.

It says individuals who may have been exposed will be contacted by health officials.

The statement says all other residences at the University of Alberta are considered safe and the risk of exposure is low.

Alberta’s last COVID-19 update on Thursday reported 1,424 active cases and 255 deaths.

Health authorities can explain the scientific knowledge about how COVID-19 spreads and how to stop it, and governments can enforce rules on some public activities, Dr. Theresa Tam says, but ultimately each of us is responsible for making decisions to keep ourselves and others from getting sick. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies