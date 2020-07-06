Float plane was being used in training when it crashed in Alberta field, TSB says

Open this photo in gallery Police block the road as they investigate a plane crash in Leduc County, Alta., on July 3, 2020. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Transportation Safety Board says an amateur-built plane with amphibious floats was being used in training when it went down last week south of Edmonton, killing three people on board.

The board says in a release that the Murphy Moose four-seat aircraft, which has wheels that extend from its floats, left the runway at Cooking Lake Airport on Friday.

It says the plane touched down briefly on Cooking Lake before continuing to the southwest.

The plane then crashed in a field near the hamlet of Rolly View.

The board says investigators have spent three days collecting data and interviewing witnesses, and are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Two GPS units were recovered from the wreckage and have been sent to the board’s lab in Ottawa for analysis.

