Open this photo in gallery: Valley Brewing is Drumheller's first craft brewery.Badlands Photography/Handout

Depending on where you grew up in the Prairies, you’ve probably taken a road trip to or through Drumheller, Alta.

Just 90 minutes outside of Calgary, the teeny town has the rightful designation of “dinosaur capital of the world,” but most of you know that already. Our minds can conjure images of its towering tyrannosaurus rex adjacent to the town centre (a scary sight as a kid, less intimidating as an adult), the many cartoon-like dinosaur statues on street corners and the Royal Tyrrell Museum just a short drive away.

What many may not be aware of is the slow-and-steady evolution the quirky locale’s food and drink scene has been going through in recent years. This is thanks to new Drumheller residents wanting their town to be vibrant beyond its prehistoric ties, as well as chefs and restaurateurs who have found their way to the Badlands.

Chris Lorenz is the owner of Drumheller’s vintage-slick sandwich shop Heller Good. After working at many notable restaurants in Calgary – most recently Rain Dog Bar – the chef relocated to Drumheller for a new opportunity in 2021. Easily charmed by the town, though not the job, Mr. Lorenz decided to open his own eatery downtown.

“We looked at what Valley Brewing was doing, and it was clear that they were really well-received by the community, so we saw room for more food and drink options out here,” says Mr. Lorenz, referring to another local business. “We started with the sandwich shop as a fun, accessible concept, and we’re hoping we can continue to do more rad things here.”

Open this photo in gallery: Crystal and Nick Sereda opened Valley Brewing in the summer of 2019.Cody Schatz Photography/handout/Handout

It’s definitely approachable, but it’s also a concept that can happily satiate a visitor looking for a bite that’s a step above uber casual.

Shaved mortadella with soft mozzarella and pesto on focaccia; picnic ham with smoked cheddar lettuce, tomato, garlic butter on sourdough … even in major cities it can be hard to find a truly good sandwich (save Alumni in Calgary, bless), so it’s hard not to feel a little jealous of Drumheller.

“Dinosaurs are something that put Drumheller on the map … but at the same time we think we need to build out other points of interest out here like trails, hiking and general outdoors activities,” Mr. Lorenz says. “Dinosaurs are great for kids, but if we can add some additions for adults too, Drumheller can easily become a destination for a lot more people.”

Having family roots in the area going back generations, Crystal and Nick Sereda are impassioned locals also helping to breathe new life into their home region. Helping the town flourish from a tourism perspective that is sans dino – or at least dino adjacent – is something that’s come naturally to the couple.

The Seredas opened Valley Brewing, the town’s first craft brewery, in summer 2019 – and it was an immediate success. The trifecta of a bright and cheery taproom, striking Badlands-inspired designs and an inviting patio have made it a wildly popular spot for locals, but also for those passing through and tourists spending time in the area.

“We want you to come here, get to know the area and go explore, creating your own adventure along the way,” Ms. Sereda says.

The brewery works with local illustrators and designers for its beer and cider packaging, she explains, with seven specific can designs helping to promote a wide range of things associated with the Badlands community, including Waynestock (which takes place at the Last Chance Saloon in Wayne, Alta.), the Gran Fondo Badlands bike race and the Drumheller airport.

Open this photo in gallery: Valley Brewing received two awards at last year’s Canadian Brewing Awards. From left to right, Crystal and Nick Sereda, owners, Barb Patterson, Nick Patterson, Ryan Sisson and Jenn Sisson.Handout

“Every dollar spent in our community supports many other community initiatives such as youth sports, food banks, fundraisers, community infrastructure, so if we can share some of that with our other business partners then it really benefits everyone instead of us trying to compete against one another,” she says.

Beyond the colourful designs and stories, Valley Brewing’s penchant for, well, brewing has not gone unnoticed: The business received two awards at last year’s Canadian Brewing Awards. The Seredas recently found out that they’ve got another award from the CBA on the way as well.

While it’s clear her brewery is drawing plenty of attention to Drumheller, Ms. Sereda is quick to mention other local businesses such as Black Mountain Roasters; Damoa, the town’s first sushi spot; and craft soda company Drum Soda Works, which will be adding a distillery (Drum Distilling Co.) sometime next year.

The town has expanded beyond dinosaurs, Ms. Sereda says, “even though our inner child will always love and appreciate them. We have this unique backdrop of geology and a landscape that makes you forget that you are even in Alberta, let alone on this planet.”