Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has ended his self-imposed political retirement to run for Alberta’s NDP leadership.

Nenshi, who is now 52, was elected mayor of Calgary in 2010 and won three terms before deciding to bow out before the 2021 municipal election.

He says it was time to choose a team and says looking at what the NDP stands for made it an easy choice.

Nenshi says Alberta deserves better than the current United Conservative Party government of Premier Danielle Smith.

He says he considers himself an underdog but has been encouraged by NDP supporters from across the province.

Nenshi is the sixth candidate to toss his hat into the ring to replace current leader Rachel Notley, with a new leader set to be chosen in June.