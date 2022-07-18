An appeal by a former Edmonton nightclub employee who was found guilty of sexually assaulting five women has been dismissed.

Matthew McKnight, who is in his mid-30s, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016.

A jury found him guilty in five of the assaults in January 2020 and he was later sentenced to eight years in prison.

He said, they said: inside the trial of Matthew McKnight

McKnight’s defence team filed the notice of appeal of his conviction in August 2020, and it was heard by the Alberta Court of Appeal in June 2021.

The decision by a panel of three judges was released today.

Prosecutors have also appealed McKnight’s sentence, which is still outstanding.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.