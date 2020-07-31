Former Edmonton nightclub employee Matthew McKnight sentenced to eight years for sex assaults

A former Edmonton nightclub employee convicted of sexually assaulting five women has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Matthew McKnight, who is 33, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016.
He pleaded not guilty, but a jury convicted him on five counts.
In her ruling today, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Doreen Sulyma said his prison term on the counts must be served consecutively.
The judge says McKnight should be behind bars for 10 years, but his sentence was reduced by two years because of a jailhouse assault he suffered and his “excellent chances to rehabilitate.”
The Crown had asked for a sentence of 22 1/2 years.
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.