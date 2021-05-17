Former federal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi enters race for Edmonton mayor

Open this photo in gallery Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on June 18, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A former federal Liberal cabinet minister has thrown his name into the race to be Edmonton’s next mayor.

Amarjeet Sohi, who has also served as an Edmonton city councillor, made the announcement Monday on Facebook.

He said the challenges facing Alberta’s capital seem daunting, but they are not insurmountable.

“Our city needs a mayor who understands that collaboration is at the heart of a strong community and a strong economy,” he said during the live event. “If you give me the opportunity, I will be that leader.”

Sohi, who moved to Edmonton from India as a teenager, said the city’s schools and libraries helped him learn to speak English.

“Edmonton gave me the chance to grow,” he said.

Sohi, 57, worked as a city bus driver until he was elected to council in 2007.

He successfully ran for the Liberals in the October 2015 federal election in the riding of Edmonton Mill Woods and became minister of infrastructure and communities. He was named natural resources minister in 2018. He was defeated by Conservative Tim Uppal in the 2019 election.

Sohi becomes the 10th candidate in the race to succeed Mayor Don Iveson, who announced last fall that he won’t seek re-election.

Others include: Cheryll Watson, who has worked for 20 years in the tech industry; Mike Nickel, a current city councillor; and Kim Krushell, who has also served as a city councillor.

Municipal elections across the province are to be held Oct. 18.

