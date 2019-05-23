 Skip to main content

Former head of Alberta police commission sentenced to three years after guilty plea in fraud case

Former head of Alberta police commission sentenced to three years after guilty plea in fraud case

Medecine Hat
The Canadian Press
A former head of an Alberta police commission has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of stolen property.

Rolf Traichel of Medicine Hat, Alta. was accused of defrauding the local Catholic school board of nearly $1 million between 2010 and 2016.

An agreed statement of facts presented in court says Traichel, then the school board’s technology director, approved 203 invoices from a company he owned and controlled without the board’s knowledge.

Traichel sat on Medicine Hat’s police commission for five years and served as its chairman from 2014 to 2016.

Police say it’s believed his crime was confined to the Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education.

Board chairman Dick Mastel says he’s pleased to see justice served and that Traichel must pay back $999,000 over four years.

“We’re thankful that the judicial system worked the way it did and we’re happy that there is a restitution order,” Mastel said Thursday.

He said the board is confident it will receive the funds.

“We are a small board and $1 million is a lot of money. If we had that money, we probably could have done things differently, but if it’s missing, it’s missing and you operate with what you have.”

Charges of fraud over $5,000 and money laundering were withdrawn in court.

In addition to his roles with the police commission and Catholic board, Traichel was chair of the Alberta Association of Police Governance, sat on the boards of the Medicine Hat Co-op and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, and was chair of the Medicine Hat Assessment Review Board.

