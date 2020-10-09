 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s son working for Premier Jason Kenney

Edmonton, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son is following in his father’s footsteps by getting involved in politics.

Ben Harper, who is 24, has landed a job as an aide in Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s office.

Harper has been working at the legislature since June, bouncing around several ministries.

But now the government’s official staff directory says he is a policy adviser in the office of the premier.

Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

The former prime minister is in Calgary, where he runs a business consultancy company.

