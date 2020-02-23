 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Fort Macleod, Alta., to get special advance screening of new ‘Ghostbusters’ film

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A scene from the movie Ghostbusters, featuring, from left, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson.

HO/The Canadian Press

There will be something strange in the neighbourhood of Fort Macleod, Alta., in the next few months.

A representative for Sony Pictures Entertainment tells The Canadian Press that the studio is working with the town on putting together a special advance screening of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Scenes for the film, which is due out in July, were shot in Fort Macleod and other parts of Alberta last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sony Pictures representative said Fort Macleod is the only Canadian municipality they are currently discussing a screening with.

All other details about the advance screening are to be confirmed.

Four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman, who was born in Montreal, directs the new instalment in the “Ghostbusters” series.

His father, Toronto-bred Ivan Reitman, helmed the original films in the supernatural comedy franchise and produced the new one.

Cast members include Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Vancouver-bred “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard.

Coon plays a single mother alongside Grace and Wolfhard as her kids.

The story sees the family moving to a small town just as it begins experiencing paranormal occurrences.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies