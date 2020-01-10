Four dead, six taken to hospital after collision on southern Alberta highway: RCMP

Mounties say four people have died following a highway crash in southern Alberta.

RCMP say a pickup truck and a passenger van collided near Taber, about 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Both drivers and two passengers in the van were killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Six other passengers in the van were assessed at the scene and transported to various hospitals.

Solar energy company Belectric, which is building a plant in the area, told CTV News that one of its construction crews was involved in the collision.

Police say they continue to investigate.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.