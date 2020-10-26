Front-line hospital workers walk off the job in Alberta

Nursing-care and support staff in Alberta walked off the job in Alberta Monday as tension between the provincial government and health-care workers ranging from doctors to those who work launder hospital bedding continues to rise.

Front-line hospital workers belonging to the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees took action at locations across Alberta, according to a statement issued by the AUPE. They want to “defend their jobs and the public health-care system that keeps Albertans safe and alive,” the statement said.

AUPE disclosed neither how many people were involved in the walk-off nor how long it would last. Alberta is going through a third wave of hospitalizations for the coronavirus, with 112 people hospitalized as of Oct 22.

Alberta, under control of the United Conservative Party, recently announced plans to replace up to 11,000 government health-care jobs in areas like food and laundry services with private contractors in an effort to $600-million a year.

“Anger has been building among members for months,” Guy Smith, president of the AUPE, said. Alberta’s decision to axe jobs in during the pandemic was “the last straw” for frustrated employees.

“Nursing-care and support workers decided today that there was no other option but to fight to protect Albertans at risk, especially during the deadliest pandemic in a century,” Mr. Smith said. “By constantly short-staffing public health care, this government is pushing our members to the breaking point exactly when Albertans need them most.”

Steve Buick, a spokesman for Tyler Shandro, the Health Minister, directed questions to Alberta Health Services and the Finance Ministry. Those entities did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Alberta is also sparring with doctors and nurses over money.

AUPE represents about 2,800 nursing-care and support workers at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital, where the walk-off started. About 58,000 health care workers belong to the union.

