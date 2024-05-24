Frustrated rural municipalities say Alberta bill still gives province unchecked power

Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver and Premier Danielle Smith make an announcement in Edmonton, on April 10.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The organization representing rural municipalities in Alberta says a bill before the legislature is poised to give Premier Danielle Smith’s cabinet unchecked power, even with proposed amendments.

Rural Municipalities of Alberta president Paul McLaughlin says he’s frustrated the changes won’t stop the province from intruding on local governments.

The bill, as first tabled, would have given Smith’s cabinet the ability to fire councillors if deemed in the public interest.

The changes to the bill mean cabinet could only oust locally-elected officials by ordering a recall vote.

Also under the amendments, Smith’s cabinet could still overturn bylaws but only those that go against the Constitution, step outside legal municipal jurisdiction or are contrary to a provincial policy.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says the changes are about providing clarity and were informed by feedback from municipalities.

McLaughlin says with no clear definitions of public interest or provincial policy, it appears the proposed law could be used to justify cabinet interference for nearly any reason.