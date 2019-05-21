 Skip to main content

Full house: UCP members sworn-in at Alberta legislature

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
It’s officially a full house at the Alberta legislature.

The 63 members of the United Conservative caucus, including Premier Jason Kenney, have been sworn in at the legislature.

They join 24 members of the Opposition NDP caucus, including leader Rachel Notley, who were sworn in last week.

Next up is the election of a new Speaker, followed on Wednesday by the Speech from the Throne and the first piece of legislation.

Kenney has promised Bill 1 would repeal the provincial carbon tax by the end of the month.

The government is also bringing in bills to cut the corporate income tax and change business rules, including a cut to minimum wage for workers who are 17 and under.

