A warming station set up for homeless people in Wetaskawin.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Political finger pointing and funding challenges have led to an early closing of a central Alberta city’s only overnight shelter, leaving its homeless community without a safe place to sleep again.

The provincially funded shelter was erected in Wetaskiwin, south of Edmonton, last December, as a temporary solution to provide warmth and supports throughout the frigid winter months. It was built about four months after the municipality terminated the lease of the only shelter in town and then permitted an open field encampment on city-owned land that was described by a senior Alberta Health Services employee as “worse than a refugee camp.”

City council voted to close the permanent shelter after receiving complaints from residents and businesses about nearby crime, assault and open consumption of drugs and alcohol. Mayor Tyler Gandam said the Open Door Association, which operated the permanent shelter, failed to mitigate community harms but the organization said the city’s concerns were exaggerated. The city then barred the association from entering the homeless camp, limiting access to dozens of clients that required medical and social supports.

The temporary shelter, run by the non-profit Mustard Seed organization, closed Tuesday despite plans to remain open until some time in June. Megan Schuring, community development co-ordinator with the Mustard Seed, said no new funding from the municipal, provincial or federal government and staffing issues advanced the closing.

She said the Mustard Seed stretched funding as far as possible, even cutting daytime services to ensure overnight stays, but it ultimately ran dry. Many unhoused individuals found community through the shelter, she added, and it’s “heartbreaking” for clients and staff alike that the service has to end with no short- or long-term solution in place.

“I don’t think it is healthy to open a shelter, close a shelter, open a shelter, close the shelter. It does not create change that is beneficial for the city or the folks that we’re serving,” said Ms. Schuring. “The solution is someone needs to come show up with the money.”

The Mustard Seed was providing food, clothing and programming around the clock, in addition to cultural supports, like smudging and prayer circles, with support from the nearby Cree First Nations of Maskwacis. Thirty people were able to sleep there overnight but roughly 275 people in total accessed supports, said Ms. Schuring.

City spokesperson Ren Goode said, in a statement, city council has been vocal about the need for an emergency shelter, in addition to other supports such as mental-health and addictions services, but the responsibility falls to the province. Paul Edginton, Wetaskiwin’s general manager of community and protective services, said the city is not in a financial position to fund the shelter, especially considering low tax revenue from its 13,000 residents.

Alberta Social Services Minister Jason Luan said, in a statement, the Alberta government provided $880,000 to support the 24-7 temporary shelter until the end of June. The province has not committed any further funding now that it has been “used up” and is instead asking Wetaskiwin to use surplus funds from Wetaskiwin Family and Community Support Services, or FCSS – a cost-shared program between the province and the city – to keep a shelter open through the summer. Mr. Luan estimated FCSS has a surplus of about $360,000.

“We have been actively working with the city and FCSS to enable them to use this surplus. We are committed to working with them and our homeless-serving partners in Wetaskiwin to find a long-term solution for shelter services in Wetaskiwin. Those conversations are ongoing and we will share more details as they become available,” he said.

Cheryl Frieson, an FCSS board member, said Monday they have yet to make a decision on how to spend that money.

Meanwhile, vulnerable individuals in Wetaskiwin have nowhere to go, making it inevitable that camps will pop up across the city. Bylaw services has been directed to remove people’s belongings from private property with 48 hours’ notice.

Social agencies working with the vulnerable population said at least five people have died of drug overdoses, untreated medical conditions and suicide since the permanent shelter closed last year. The city has come under intense criticism for its handling of the issue and its relationship with some outreach organizations.

A fire burns at a homeless encampment set up in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Oct. 9, 2021.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Craig Haavaldsen, executive director of the Rock Soup Greenhouse and Food Bank, said the continued disregard for this community is putting them in danger and affecting their mental and physical wellness. He said, in conversations with members of Wetaskiwin’s unhoused population, that they believe the city’s inaction is linked to anti-Indigenous racism and the belief that “they are not worthy of any help.” Mr. Haavaldsen said, “If human rights aren’t for everybody, who are they for?”

Members of city council were divided on how to address the needs of Wetaskiwin’s homeless population during the special meeting in May, with some focusing primarily on concerns raised by business owners, such as public intoxication or crime. Mr. Gandam, the mayor, said he empathized with the business community but that a solution must be found.

“If we continue to put it off ... we’re going to be in the same place that we are right now five years from now, 10 years from now, 30 years from now. It’s going to be uncomfortable for a little while and it has been,” he said, adding he is in support of working with the Alberta government to find solutions.

