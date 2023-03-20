Police say a regimental funeral has been scheduled for two Edmonton officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

The funeral for Travis Jordan, who was 35, and Brett Ryan, 30, is to be held March 27 at Rogers Place, the home arena for the Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League.

Police say the constables were responding to a family dispute at a northwest apartment complex early Thursday when they were shot multiples times by a 16-year-old boy.

Police say the boy shot and wounded his mother during a struggle for the gun and then shot and killed himself.

The officers’ bodies are set to be transported Tuesday from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home.

Police say the public is encouraged to show their support by lining the route.

Investigators said last week the boy’s 55-year-old mother had called 911 because she was having trouble with the teen, but there was no indication of a threat of violence or that he had a gun.

Jordan and Ryan didn’t have a chance to reach for their guns before the shooting, which was “consistent with an ambush,” Deputy Chief Devin Laforce said Friday.

He said the boy’s 73-year-old father was in another room in the apartment at the time and was not injured.

Police had previously responded to a mental health call at the home, Laforce said, and the boy had no criminal record or outstanding warrants.