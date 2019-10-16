Greta Thunberg brings her international climate tour to Alberta with stop in Edmonton

Activist Greta Thunberg will join environmental groups in a climate strike in front of the legislature in Edmonton on Friday, days before a contentious federal election that has seen political parties pit Alberta’s energy industry against Canada’s climate change aspirations.

On Sunday, Ms. Thunberg tweeted that she would be visiting Alberta as part of her North American tour. Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party government – a staunch defender of the oil industry – has said it will not seek a meeting with the Swedish activist.

But the rally in Edmonton Friday is likely to focus the eyes of the world on Alberta and its oil and natural gas industries.

“Thunberg will join youth and climate activists in Edmonton, whose demands to all levels of government include a Canadian Green New Deal: a plan for a just transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030 that protects workers and upholds Indigenous rights,” said a news release from Indigenous Climate Action, high-school and university group Edmonton Youth for Climate, the Indigenous group Beaver Hills Warriors, Climate Justice Edmonton, and “other grassroots groups and community organizers.”

“The event is the latest in a series of climate strikes in Edmonton, which have drawn thousands to the Alberta legislature to demand urgent action on the climate crisis. Edmonton’s climate strikes are inspired in part by Thunberg ... whose weekly climate strikes in Sweden (#FridaysForFuture) have sparked a global movement for climate action," the release said.

Lee Crowchild, Chief of the Tsuut’ina Nation, tweeted out an invitation to Ms. Thunberg to meet on his reserve just west of Calgary. She will not be visiting the Tsuut’ina Nation, but the Chief said Wednesday he’s pleased she is coming to Alberta.

“I hope her visit is not just a fly-over, but a genuine effort to learn how Canadians contribute to climate solutions,” Chief Crowchild said in an e-mail.

“As a rule, whenever a high-profile person with the ability to reflect Canada to the world comes to Alberta, an invitation to visit Tsuut’ina comes as a matter of course. In this case, I think it’s critical that Ms. Thunberg understand that it is possible to do economic development sustainably.”