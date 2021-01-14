Gynecologist describes trauma to woman found dead in bathtub at Edmonton hotel

Open this photo in gallery The hotel room at the Yellowhead Inn in Edmonton where Cindy Gladue’s body was found in June 2011 in a police handout photo entered as court evidence. HO/The Canadian Press

A gynecologist says an excessive and painful amount of force caused a woman to bleed to death in a bathtub at an Edmonton hotel a decade ago.

Dr. Erin Bader, who works at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital, was called by Crown prosecutors to provide an expert opinion about the trauma suffered by Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Métis and Cree mother who died at the Yellowhead Inn in 2011.

Bradley Barton, a 52-year-old Ontario truck driver, is accused of manslaughter in Ms. Gladue’s death.

A medical examiner told the jury earlier this week that Ms. Gladue died of blood loss from a wound in her vagina.

Dr. Bader told the jury that an excessive force could have not only caused the 11-centimetre tear in Ms. Gladue’s vaginal wall, but also could have broken a significant blood vessel causing a large blood loss.

“It was not a typical amount of force,” Dr. Bader told court. “It was not even slightly more than typical force.”

“I apply, as a gynecologist and as an obstetrician, on numerous occasions above average amounts of force to the vaginal walls and have never myself caused that to happen,” Dr. Bader testified.

“The amount of bleeding implies to me that one of the bigger blood vessels that lie outside the vagina was disrupted.”

Using a pen, Dr. Bader pointed out parts of a vagina to the jury over a projector and told them the tear Ms. Gladue had caused internal bleeding that extended beyond her ovaries.

“And can you give us any indication of how painful that would be?” asked Crown prosecutor Julie Snowdon.

“Pain is a tricky thing, because a lot of things modify our perception of pain. But given the length, as well as the depth, I would expect that [injury] to be painful,” Dr. Bader responded.

During cross-examination, Mr. Barton’s lawyer, Dino Bottos, brought up multiple studies on vaginal wall strength, and what can cause them to tear, but Dr. Bader found inconsistencies in some of their results during the trial.

She added studies on vaginal walls and some parts of the female genitalia still need 20 to 30 years of research to fully understand them.

Mr. Bottos then asked about whether there are any similarities between the tear Ms. Gladue suffered and tears women may experience giving birth.

Dr. Bader said Ms. Gladue’s injury was different in both direction and location.

Mr. Bottos asked Dr. Bader about the last time she saw a vaginal injury similar to Ms. Gladue’s to determine what may have caused the woman’s injuries.

“You have seen one example in your career of vaginal tearing similar to Ms. Gladue’s from vaginal fisting, is that correct?” Mr. Bottos asked.

“Correct,” Dr. Bader said.

“So, you would agree with me that that experience, plus the literature, generally includes that women can suffer these kinds of wounds even in consensual situations,” Mr. Bottos asked.

“Yes,” Dr. Bader responded.

After a nearly six-hour line of questioning, which included discussions between Dr. Bader and Mr. Bottos on the anatomy of the female vagina, Justice Stephen Hillier adjourned for the day.

Justice Hillier asked the obstetrician and gynecologist to return to court next week to complete her testimony.

The trial resumes on Friday.

