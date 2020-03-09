Hamlet in southern Alberta evacuated after train hits propane truck

People in the hamlet of Swalwell northeast of Calgary have been forced from their homes after a Canadian National freight train collided with a tanker truck carrying propane.

CN says there are no reports of injuries or a fire.

A CN spokesman says propane spilled from the truck and the area has been evacuated as a precaution.

CN says no goods from the train carrying intermodal containers spilled.

It says the crash happened Monday afternoon as the truck was crossing the railway at an intersection.

Kneehill County says fire department staff are going door-to-door to ensure that residents leave.

An Alberta Emergency Alert is warning people to avoid the area and evacuate immediately.

Residents are being asked to register at a reception centre at the Prairie Bible Institute in nearby Three Hills.