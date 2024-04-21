Hamlet near Fort McMurray, Alberta, on evacuation alert due to wildfire

Residents of a hamlet near Fort McMurray, Alta., are being told to be ready to evacuate on short notice due to a wildfire that could spread towards the community.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says in a social media post that anyone living in Saprae Creek Estates should prepare to leave quickly should it become necessary.

The municipality says people should pay attention to updates it makes on social media or through regular media, and make an emergency plan with family and pack a 72-hour emergency kit.

Provincial wildfire officials have been warning that dry conditions over the winter have increased the risk of wildfires this spring, and warmer temperatures and rising winds over the weekend could increase the risk of fires.

In 2016, a huge wildfire engulfed the oil city of Fort McMurray, driving 90,000 people from their homes and destroying 2,400 buildings.

Elsewhere in the province, RCMP in Slave Lake say a rapidly progressing forest fire in Canyon Creek has forced Highway 2 between Seppola Drive and Center Avenue to close, and that a larger stretch of highway may be closed, too, as the fire progresses.