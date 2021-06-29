Helicopter pilot helping in wildfire fight dies in crash near Edmonton

Alberta’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry says a helicopter pilot died in a crash while assisting in firefighting efforts west of Edmonton.

The government says the crash happened yesterday while crews were battling a wildfire in the Edson forest area near Evansburg, Alta.

In a statement, Minister Devin Dreeshen asks Albertans to do all they can to prevent wildfires so “first responders can get home safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Logan, spokesman for the RCMP in Alberta, says the pilot was a 49-year-old man who was the only person in the helicopter.

He says the pilot was on his way to the wildfire to transport other first responders from the area.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the pilot was operating a Bell 212 helicopter.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.