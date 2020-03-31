 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

‘High River Strong’: Alberta town rolls out parade float to lift spirits amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bill Graveland
HIGH RIVER, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A parade float encourages residents to stay strong in High River, Alta., on March 27, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A parade float parked on a downtown street in High River, Alta., seems strangely out of place in a world dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

But long-time Mayor Craig Snodgrass says with people forced to stay away from family and friends, the town was asked to bring out the float as a way to boost morale.

The community of 13,000 has been through calamity before. In June 2013, entire neighbourhoods in the town were under water for weeks as extensive flooding swept across southern Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s why the message on the float reads: “High River Strong.”

“That came from the flood, of course, and that’s kind of paying tribute to the chaos we’ve been through before and not just to the chaos. Everybody knows how well we’re doing coming out of that flood,” Snodgrass said.

“That took a long time, but we did that one, and we will take this one on, too.”

But while the flood forced everyone in High River out of their homes in 2013, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing everyone inside.

“We’ve got some experience, but this is still a kick,” said Snodgrass. “A lot of these guys were just getting back into a comfortable state of business and now here we are again.

“Everything’s shut down.”

The rebuilding of High River after the flood took four years to complete.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the refurbished Wales movie theatre marquee carries a different message.

“Cinema closed until real life doesn’t feel like a movie,” it reads.

Chantelle Sapinsky, who owns The Barber Shop, said business had tapered off to nearly nothing before the Alberta government ordered closed all non-essential businesses, such as hers.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking at the moment when there’s no money coming in,” she said.

“The town isn’t destroyed per se, but what’s going to happen to all of these small businesses? Hopefully I’ll survive. I guess what’s the worst thing you do? Start again?”

Snodgrass said that most of the businesses that made it through the flood know how to persevere.

Story continues below advertisement

“But there’s always going to be those businesses that won’t survive this whether it’s two, three or four months.”

Resident Henry Wipf was laid off from his job in the oil and gas industry a couple of weeks ago.

“This is maybe a little bit more overwhelming because the kids are home,” he said. “It’s a little much, I would say, but it too will pass.”

Snodgrass said he’s worried about the mental-health toll the outbreak will take on his community.

“When the flood happened, you had a lot of things to keep your mind occupied for quite a while – rebuilding your house, business and the community. For years there was just stuff to do constantly.

“Now with this thing, it’s basically go home and sit down, and that really starts to take its toll on your mind. You’re constantly looking for new information and hoping to see something that says it’s gone, it’s done and it’s over.

Story continues below advertisement

“And that’s not happening for a while.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies