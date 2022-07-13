A plaque commemorating the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin after it was dismantled.HO/The Canadian Press

Parks Canada says a hut built by Swiss guides a century ago in the Rockies has been substantially removed.

Only a piece of wall, some stone steps and a plaque about the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin remain at the site that straddles the Continental Divide and the Alberta-British Columbia boundary.

The hut was designated a national historic site in 1992.

Parks Canada says it had to be dismantled because of erosion.

It says staff noticed in 2016 that the slope the hut sat on was unstable and, two years later, some construction was done to stabilize the rocks.

But due to harsh weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, additional work was delayed to 2021 and by then it was too late to preserve the structure.

