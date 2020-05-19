 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of child in Edmonton

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a child in Edmonton.

Edmonton police say officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the southeastern part of the city just before 9 p.m. Monday.

They say a young girl was found with life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say a suspect is in custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

